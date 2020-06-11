Providence House continues serving homeless during pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For over 30 years, the Providence House has served as a safe haven and launching pad for countless families transitioning from homelessness in Northwest Louisiana.
However, the novel coronavirus changed the way this vital non-profit serves the community. As many experienced firsthand, sacrifices were made.
“How do I keep 27 families...mothers, fathers and children safe?” said Verni Howard, the executive director of the Providence House. “That was my first concern.”
On March 16, the Providence House implemented sweeping changes to protect its families and staff members from contracting COVID-19.
“We quarantined every single person, so that meant families could not leave the building,” said Howard. “We did the same thing with staff and assessed who we absolutely had to have on campus and who could work from home.”
Physical donations to the organization ended, volunteer opportunities were closed and a nurse was hired.
“We all had to figure out, how in the world do we do this with zero risk?” Verni added. “We did things like social distancing in our cafeteria, only groups of 10 could eat at a time, we spaced the rooms out so families no longer shared bathrooms with others.”
To space out the families living in the non-profit, occupancy was cut by 50 percent.
“At full capacity we can service 27 families, we now have to operate at a capacity of about 15 families,” Howard said. “We do that because we know we can keep 15 families safe, socially distanced.”
Howard noted that some families living in the Providence House just couldn’t mentally handle the quarantine, so some moved out to live with family members, while others found separate housing through the nonprofit.
“Even though you’ve provided resources or redirected them, that is somebody’s life,” Howard noted. “It’s still very difficult.”
To make sure the virus didn’t make it inside the Providence House, families in need of a place to stay were not allowed in. A decision Howard said has become a heavy burden she carries.
“We had more to lose by bringing in families that had not been tested, that had not been quarantined, and potentially impact so many,” she said. “You had no idea where they would end up, you don’t let that go and you wonder ‘where are they?’ ‘are they safe?’ ‘did they eat?’” Howard said.
As Louisiana, alongside the rest of the country, continues to slowly reopen, Howard said she’s proud of the tough choices her organization made to protect the well-being of residents and staff members, especially considering no confirmed cases were reported inside.
“I think blessings always come in the midst of turmoil,” she added. “For the first time in our history, we’ve been awarded homeless prevention funding, so we have about 50 thousand dollars to help low to moderate income families.”
Right now, Howard said they are in-taking residents, but they must be pre-screened by phone.
“They have to be COVID tested and we have to have results before they are able to be admitted to our campus,” she noted.
Despite the pandemic, beginning on June 22 and lasting through July 2, the Providence House is offering ‘industrial readiness training,' a joint-endeavor with Bossier Parish Community College.
