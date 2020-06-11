Parents, teachers upset over Caddo’s decision to close 3 schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Angry, upset and not heard.
Those are some of the words parents and other residents used to describe how they feel after the Caddo Parish School Board voted to close three elementary schools due to budget shortfalls.
The decision earlier this week came after the School District said it faces a $12 million shortfall for the upcoming school year due to COVID-19 and a drop in enrollment.
Several Caddo residents voiced their concerns at Tuesday’s special School Board meeting.
And some said it seems the board’s decision to close Mooretown, Jack P. Timmons, and Arthur Circle and create Broadmoor STEM Academy for prekindergarten through eighth grade was made before the meeting began.
“Why are the teachers and students the first ones to feel the pain, the pinch and make the sacrifices whenever the school system is in trouble? Why is that?" Mary May asked. said.
"If it weren’t for the teachers and students, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. If it weren’t for the teachers and students, they wouldn’t have a job.”
May, Lisa Baker and others claim that School Board members ignored their concerns and say that there was not enough communication before the special meeting.
Baker added that emails she sent to board members have gone unanswered.
“The unprofessionalism throughout the entire board meeting wasn’t right," she added. “They work for us, they are supposed to stand up for us, listen to us and they haven’t. You are standing up and talking for a community that depends on you to lead them in the right direction, and where are we at?”
Baker said she is also concerned that the IEP programs that were offered at Jack P. Timmons Elementary will be unavailable at other schools. “We have these great programs that you say you have people working on daily. Where’s the paperwork? I want to see it.
“My grandson has to have physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech,” Baker continued. "And Timmons was great. It had everything there, on campus, that he needed. I am worried we are not going to get that anywhere else.”
The School District said that although several schools are closing and consolidating, no staffers will lose their jobs in the transition and that “where possible, (staffers) will follow their students or have the opportunity to apply for vacant positions in the district.”
Faculty members and other staffers at one of the schools that will close, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs, sent messages to KSLA News 12.
One said: “I’m disgraced at what I saw today, those are the leaders, and couldn’t get it together. Dottie Bell, lied, flat out lied- many people emailed and called her, she’s never been to my classroom at Timmons. It was a circus, no wonder our parish is the way it is. Teachers have questions and no answers. Where will be placed? We were told we would follow our students, but logically that doesn’t add up. There’s not enough kids nor rooms at those schools. Why are kids not allowed to test into the magnet programs now that you closed their schools? Why is Dr Goree not contacting these teachers personally, I understand he is a busy man, but I also feel if he shuts down a school he could at least call or do a group call to the teachers. Where are the paras going? Where is the office staff going? Where are the janitors going? Where are the cafeteria staff going? At Timmons we are family, we care for each other, and we are very worried about each other. Teachers and staff have been quiet like asked. We have been sitting ducks. When do we get a voice? I have given nearly 2 decades to Caddo parish schools, but they can’t give me the respect to inform me where I’m going nor give me a phone call from the person who put this closure into effect.”
Another teacher added “Also why are people leaving our schools? Because Caddo closes schools when they need money.”
“Teachers have until June 30th to find a job if they don’t like the one where they are placed," still another teacher said. "So if a job comes open in July, only new hires will get out.”
One of the questions that was posed was why these three schools were chosen to be closed.
The School District says when it comes to reviewing a school closure, factors that are considered include enrollment trends, capacities, current and future facility maintenance needs, community population trends, proximity to other campuses and other financial costs such as utilities and transportation.
Including Tuesday’s vote, the School District says it has closed 20 campuses since 2000.
