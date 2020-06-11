Parents, teachers upset over Caddo’s decision to close 3 schools

One said: “I’m disgraced at what I saw today, those are the leaders, and couldn’t get it together. Dottie Bell, lied, flat out lied- many people emailed and called her, she’s never been to my classroom at Timmons. It was a circus, no wonder our parish is the way it is. Teachers have questions and no answers. Where will be placed? We were told we would follow our students, but logically that doesn’t add up. There’s not enough kids nor rooms at those schools. Why are kids not allowed to test into the magnet programs now that you closed their schools? Why is Dr Goree not contacting these teachers personally, I understand he is a busy man, but I also feel if he shuts down a school he could at least call or do a group call to the teachers. Where are the paras going? Where is the office staff going? Where are the janitors going? Where are the cafeteria staff going? At Timmons we are family, we care for each other, and we are very worried about each other. Teachers and staff have been quiet like asked. We have been sitting ducks. When do we get a voice? I have given nearly 2 decades to Caddo parish schools, but they can’t give me the respect to inform me where I’m going nor give me a phone call from the person who put this closure into effect.”