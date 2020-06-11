Impressive streak of sunny weather ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking more beautiful weather across the ArkLaTex today and for the foreseeable future. A massive ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the viewing area allowing our temperatures to heat up through the weekend and next week. The good news is that even though our high temperatures will be moving into the mid 90s by the beginning of next week, the humidity and mugginess that we usually see will not be a factor across the ArkLaTex.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for essentially the same day we saw across the region yesterday. The only difference is that high temperatures this afternoon will likely be a couple degree warmer compared to what we saw yesterday. But like Wednesday the humidity will continue to not be a factor for the region. So expect another fantastic June day across the ArkLaTex.
Now as we move to your Friday, weekend, and even most of next week, we are not tracking much in the way of any changes throughout the viewing area. Basically what will be happening over the next week is our temperatures will be slowly moving up each day, but the dew points for the most part will be holding steady. What this means is that we can expect hot and dry conditions each and everyday, which is considerably better than hot and humid conditions. By the middle of next week parts of eastern Texas could see their high temperatures right around the 100 degree mark.
So if you like hot and sunny weather essentially every single day, you are going to absolutely love the next week! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.