Impressive streak of sunny weather ahead for ArkLaTex

Now as we move to your Friday, weekend, and even most of next week, we are not tracking much in the way of any changes throughout the viewing area. Basically what will be happening over the next week is our temperatures will be slowly moving up each day, but the dew points for the most part will be holding steady. What this means is that we can expect hot and dry conditions each and everyday, which is considerably better than hot and humid conditions. By the middle of next week parts of eastern Texas could see their high temperatures right around the 100 degree mark.