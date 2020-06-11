Great weather with low humidity continues

(KSLA) - The great weather is sticking around through the weekend. There will be very warm temperatures becoming hot next week. The humidity will remain low.
This evening, expect there to be more of this perfect weather. There will not be any rain and the clouds will be limited. Temperatures will be cooling down after sunset. It will get back to the 70s once the sun goes down. It should be pretty nice!
Tonight, the clouds will be vacant and the rain chances will be zilch. It will be nice and dry with temperatures cooling down to the lower to mid 60s. So, it will not be quite as cool as this morning. Nonetheless, it will be a nice start to the day on Friday.
Friday will also be beautiful! There will be more sunshine with maybe a few small, harmless clouds passing by at times. I do not expect any rain at all. Temperatures will warm up a bit more. It will warm back up to the lower 90s, but the humidity will still be rather low. It will be a really end to the week.
This weekend will also be very nice. It will be warmer though. It should warm up to the mid 90s again. So even with somewhat low humidity, it will be tolerable. The humidity will be on its way back up, so overall it will not be as comfortable as Wednesday or Thursday. However, it will still be considered low. There will still not be any rain, so any outdoor plans will not have to be moved indoors.
By next week, the nice dry weather will stay with us. There will be more sunshine with no rain. The humidity will be slightly higher, but will still be considered low. So, it will not feel bad outside. The bad news is that the temperature will be in the mid 90s so it will be hot regardless.
By the middle to the end of next week, it will continue to heat up. The humidity will not be too high though. It should be low for the most part. But the temperatures will be hot enough to be at dangerous levels. We’re talking upper 90s near 100 degrees! So, it will certainly be hot next week!
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.