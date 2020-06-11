Film Prize Jr. holding annual festival online this year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Movie theaters across the country might still be closed — but those looking to check out some new films created by high school students here in Louisiana are in luck.
This year Film Prize Jr. has decided to move its annual festival online due to COVID-19. Films are available to watch here from now until Sunday, June 21.
This festival is the high school version of Louisiana Film Prize and allows students from across the state of Louisiana the opportunity to create and submit a film to win scholarships and grants.
“These students are being given the opportunity to stand on a platform and have their voices heard in a really unique and pointed way," said Festival Coordinator Steven Knight. "We really want to make sure we continue to provide them with those opportunities to be seen, heard and understood.”
This year 65 scripts from 20 schools were submitted, and despite COVID-19 shutting things down, organizers still received 23 films.
“The students got together online and they figured out ways to work around and do things safely," said Festival Coordinator Colby Doler. "We were able to break our record again for the number of film submissions, so its absolutely been phenomenal.”
Doler says despite having to move the festival online, it’s actually helped the event reach a wider audience.
“The ability for these students to get out and spread the word to people who wouldn’t have been able to come to the festival (is) a very huge perk," he said. "That and we’re able to keep track of numbers and see how much this growth is happening across the board so it’s really interesting to see how much we’re growing despite the circumstances.”
People can not only go online and watch films, but there are also workshops and panel discussions taking place for those interested in getting into film.
“So this is really important for the administrators, the teachers, the parents and the potential students to watch these round tables and interact," Knight said. "It’s about starting film programs and inspiring one another and spreading the wealth for what art can do for schools throughout the state together.”
The awards and prizes that will be given out this year are the following:
- Film Prize Jr. 2020 Best Short Film, Judges’ Choice ($2,500 equipment grant to students’ educational institution, $500 to celebrate the students’ achievement, $500 to the faculty sponsor)
- Film Prize Jr. 2020 Best Short Film, Audience Choice ($2,500 equipment grant to student’s educational institution, $500 to celebrate the students’ achievement, $500 to the faculty sponsor)
- SWEPCO Energy Efficiency PSA Judges’ Choice Award ($500 scholarship)
- SWEPCO Energy Efficiency PSA Audience Choice Award ($500 scholarship)
- Shreveport Green Litter Free PSA Judges’ Choice Award ($500 scholarship)
- Shreveport Green Litter Free Audience Choice Award ($500 scholarship)
- The Harry V. Booth-Judge Henry A. Politz American Inn of Court Freedom of Speech Award. ($500 to the student director, $500 to the student writer)
Contest winners will be announced live on Film Prize Jr.'s website at noon on Wednesday, June 24th, central time.
