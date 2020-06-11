Early morning fatal car crash leaves one person dead

Shreveport fatal car crash (Source: KSLA)
By Charitee Blackmon | June 11, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 4:12 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of a fatal car crash in south Shreveport.

Officers were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to Linwood Avenue and Terry Bradshaw Passway.

Fatal car crash off of Linwood Ave and 3132 (Source: KSLA)

Police say an exiting car heading eastbound of 3132 struck a car heading southbound at a high rate of speed.

One of the drivers, a female victim died on the scene. The male driver of the SUV was transported to Ochsner with serious injuries.

Both directions of Linwood Ave is closed at this time.

Shreveport police are investigating the nature of the crash.

