Early morning fatal car crash leaves one person dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of a fatal car crash in south Shreveport.
Officers were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to Linwood Avenue and Terry Bradshaw Passway.
Police say an exiting car heading eastbound of 3132 struck a car heading southbound at a high rate of speed.
One of the drivers, a female victim died on the scene. The male driver of the SUV was transported to Ochsner with serious injuries.
Both directions of Linwood Ave is closed at this time.
Shreveport police are investigating the nature of the crash.
