Coroner IDs man fatally shot at child’s birthday party

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified 31-year-old Jermaine A. Robinson, of Shreveport, as the man who died after being shot in the right side of his chest during a child's birthday party the night of June 10. The next day, police arrested 27-year-old Demichael Antonio Turel, of Shreveport, on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 5500 block of Bienville Avenue in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)