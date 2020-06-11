Coroner IDs man fatally shot at child’s birthday party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man died after being shot in the right side of his chest during an altercation at a child's birthday party, authorities say.
The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 31-year-old Jermaine A. Robinson.
And now Shreveport police confirm they have made an arrest in connection with the homicide that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Bienville Avenue in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood.
Demichael Antonio Turel, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Thursday and was booked into the City Jail four minutes later on a charge of second-degree murder, the booking record shows.
“... The suspect was observed by multiple witnesses opening fire at a kid’s birthday party,” the probable cause statement reads.
Another man was wounded by the gunfire. He and Robinson were taken in a private vehicle to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where Robinson died.
That’s also where an autopsy was scheduled.
Robinson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, the coroner’s office reports.
Authorities have not released the name or condition of the other gunshot victim.
