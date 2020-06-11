Bossier Parish inmate walks off site while taking out trash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is asking for the public’s help finding a jail trustee who ran off, while taking out the trash.
According to a Facebook post, Nathan Gerald Carson was assigned as a kitchen trustee at the Medium Jail Facility in Plain Dealing. He was last seen heading east near Highway 3 and Abe Martin Road in Plain Dealing.
Carson is a white male from Keithville, who wears glasses. He has a tattoo of a POLO horse on his left eye and he was wearing a green and white striped jail uniform.
Carson was held on drug charges and other related offenses.
If you see him, or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office immediately at (318) 965-2203.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.