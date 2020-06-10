YMCA offering swim classes this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus pandemic has put many things on hold, including swim lessons, but the YMCA has officially begun offering classes to the public.
On Friday, June, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana entered into phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan by opening their family pool to the public for recreational swimming. On Monday, June 8, they started offering swim lessons again.
“We’re thrilled to have the pool back open,” said swim lesson coordinator Heidi Gerkin. “With summer upon us, there was a big fear within the aquatics community that drownings would increase because kids didn’t get those lessons."
Gerkin says a lot of parents start their lessons in the spring to prepare for the summer, so they are happy to be back providing these classes to the community.
When it comes to keeping everyone safe with COVID-19 still around, Gerikin says they have made adjustments.
“We are encouraging social distancing in our competition pool, and we are limiting the lanes to two per lane and we are asking them to swim in opposite directions,” she said. “We have signs around the pool requiring social distance.”
Their family pool where most of the swim classes take place are being limited to 27 people and they’ve added additional spacing for parents to view classes outside through a window.
The YMCA also offers adult swim classes for those wanting to learn as well.
You can sign up for classes HERE.
If you have any questions, you can reach out to Gerkin by calling (318) 674-9635 or by email at hgerkin@ymcanwla.org.
