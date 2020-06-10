Ways to cut costs on rising prices at the grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Growing costs at grocery stores have effected the budgets of struggling families in the wake of COVID-19. Egg prices rose to the highest they’ve been in more than 45 years.
There are ways to avoid those high prices and stay on budget with some simple changes.
Buy store brands - Store brands can typically cost around 30 percent less and most offer as good quality as the name brand products.
Buy in bulk - It might cost you more in the beginning but it will last longer and save you money in the long run.
Avoid products at eye level - Try not to buy products at eye level because those tend to be more expensive.
Check the frozen section - Frozen meats, fruits and vegetables can be less expensive than fresh products.
Download coupon apps - Download apps that offer you discounts on certain products at grocery stores. Also look to download apps like Ibotta and Fresh Rewards to get cash back options that can go towards your budget.
