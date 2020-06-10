Some City Council members express concerns over McGlothen’s death investigation

Tommie McGlothen Jr., 44 (Source: Family)
By Kenley Hargett | June 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 9:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During Shreveport’s June 9 City Council meeting, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr. discussed the lack of details provided in Tommie McGlothen Jr.'s death investigation.

According to the Caddo Parish district attorney, the 44-year-old man died while in police custody, back on April 5.

On June 8, KSLA Investigates revealed video of McGlothen’s last encounter with police.

KSLA Investigates reveals video of Tommie McGlothen’s last encounter with police

Four SPD officers are now on departmental leave, as both the department and state investigate possible criminal charges.

Councilman Bowman asked fellow council members, Mayor Adrian Perkins and other officials if the reason the four officers are on departmental leave was because the video was made public.

“It was initiated the day before and we will talk about this as the investigation is over," Mayor Perkins said. “We said weeks ago because that video came out that we would release every single document available.”

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor expressed how pivotal transparency and accountability are for this investigation and that police public trust is at stake.

On Wednesday, June 10, the McGlothen family and their lawyer addressed the public. They spoke about how they’re waiting to hear what exactly happened to their loved one.

