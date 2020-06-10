Police searching for burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals responsible for a burglary.
Police say the burglary happened between Monday, May 25, and Friday, May 29 in the 900 block of Elmwood Street.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals. If you recognize the vehicle or the people involved, contact 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips with any information.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.