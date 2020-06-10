2 men shot; 1 in life-threatening condition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire has left one man fighting for his life and another hurting.
The shooting happened when a fight broke out during a party in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood, authorities say.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Bienville, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Both men were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
There’s no immediate word on what led to the shooting, how it occurred nor whether investigators have identified a suspect.
Police still have nine units on the scene between Hollywood Avenue and Morningside Drive, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
