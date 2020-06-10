Great weather continues for several days

(KSLA) - The fantastic weather will sick with us for several days. We will not have any rain and the humidity will be low. Therefore, it will continue to feel very nice for the foreseeable future.
This evening will be nice and pleasant. There will not be any rain. There will be little to no clouds around. Temperatures will be warm, but it should be cooling to the 70s. With no humidity around, it will be very nice.
Tonight, it will be very nice. It will almost be considered cool! Temperatures will be cooling down to the upper 50s in the northern ArkLaTex. Everywhere else should fall to the lower to mid 60s. So, Thursday will be off to a nice start. There will also be no rain overnight.
Thursday and Friday will also be beautiful! There will be more sunshine with a few small, harmless clouds passing by at times. I do not expect any rain at all. Temperatures will warm up a little bit each day. It will warm back up to the lower 90s, but the humidity will still be rather low. It will be a really nice couple of days.
This weekend will also be very nice. It will be warmer though. It should warm up to the mid 90s again. So even with somewhat low humidity, it will be tolerable. The humidity will be on its way back up, so overall it will not be as comfortable as Wednesday or Thursday. There will still not be any rain, so any outdoor plans will not have to be moved indoors.
By next week, the nice dry weather will stay with us. There will be more sunshine with no rain. The humidity will be slightly higher, but will still be considered low. So, it will not feel bad outside. The bad news is that the temperature will be in the mid 90s so it will be hot regardless.
Have a great week!
