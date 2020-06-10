Caddo votes 9-3 to shutter 3 elementary schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish School Board members voted Tuesday to close three elementary schools and consolidate schools into Broadmoor STEM Academy for prekindergarten students through eighth-graders.
Closing will be Arthur Circle, Mooretown Professional Development and Jack P. Timmons elementary schools.
The action came in response to the shortfall projected for the School District’s fiscal year that begins July 1 due to coronavirus-related funding cuts and declining enrollment, the School District reports.
“When looking at the realities of losing 825 kids per year the last three years, the School Board was put in a very difficult position," Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree explained. "When you are losing students at that rate, it makes you look to see if you are effectively running the business side of things as well.”
Before the vote, some Caddo residents voiced their concerns.
“My biggest concern is for the future of the children," Patti Langham said. "You are wanting to rip them out of their beloved school, a place they call home, and move them to a different school. How could you even think to do this to those innocent children?”
Mary May said: “I would like to know what the board has to say about how every time there are shortfalls in the budget, our teachers and children are the first to feel the pinch.”
And another parent asked what will become of the special education programs at Jack P. Timmons Elementary.
The superintendent responded: "Our department of accessibility for children are working daily to make sure all of our programs are protected and make sure that are close to students homes but also locations that are welcoming that will continue to provide this certain nurturing environment that students saw at Jack P. Timmons.”
The board’s actions Tuesday mean:
- Mooretown Elementary students will attend Oak Park Elementary starting this fall.
- Jack P. Timmons Elementary students — who often are on some of the longest bus routes in the School District — will attend Blanchard Elementary, Donnie Bickham Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle and Turner Elementary/Middle. Those schools are closer to students’ homes.
- Broadmoor STEM Academy, a campus for prekindergarten students through eighth-graders, is planned to open this fall at Broadmoor Middle. It will “... provide increased student experiences in 21st-century technology demands and knowledge in the STEM/cyber fields,” officials have said.
And while the School Board voted to close and consolidate some campuses, members said “no staff will lose their jobs in the transition and staff, where possible, will follow their students or have the opportunity to apply for vacant positions in the district.”
The School District says it has lost nearly 4,500 students since 2010 due to young families leaving Caddo Parish as well as an aging population.
“The rate at which the district has seen student enrollment declines has increased in recent years, causing the board to evaluate options to decrease expenditures. Including Tuesday’s decision, the district has closed 20 campuses since 2000.” according to the School District.
“The difficult decisions made by the board today are an effort to ensure the future viability of our district and support students and teachers with access to programs and facilities not available at smaller campuses,” School Board President Mary Trammel said.
“These decisions never get easier and come with an understandable outcry from our community. We recognize and acknowledge the effect our vote has on our parish. And such decisions are not made without great evaluation and contemplation.”
Goree said his staff’s “... work now moves to taking the board’s decision and making great opportunities for students and establishing strong academic programs to support each child’s academic needs.”
The School Board’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, when its members are expected to discuss the School District’s 2020-21 budget proposal and decide whether to approve the financial plan.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.