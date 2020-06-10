Black student leaders at LSU announce Middleton Library will be renamed, pending board approval

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of LSU’s administration and black student leaders met Wednesday night (June 10) to discuss race relations at the school’s campus moving forward.
Students leaders, Interim President Tom Galligan, and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner made an announcement Wednesday night about cooperative agreements reached during their discussions.
Black student leaders announced after the meeting that the Middleton Library will be renamed, pending board approval.
The Black Faculty & Staff Caucus posted the following letter Tuesday, June 9.
