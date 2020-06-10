Beautiful and much more comfortable Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After having a cold front steam through the region last night bringing some strong thunderstorms along with gusty winds we are tracking much more comfortable weather across the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Temperatures will be right around average along with the humidity being in check. As we go throughout the rest of the week and through the weekend temperatures will rise back into the 90s, but we aren’t tracking much in the way of humidity so the heat should be tolerable.
As you head out the door to kick off you Wednesday you will notice it does feel much more comfortable across the region. Thanks to the cold front the humidity has been completely knocked out and that’s a major reason that temperatures also should be somewhat cooler across the region compared to what we have seen in the mornings the last few days. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 80s and this will be an excellent opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather.
As we go through the rest of the week and weekend temperatures here in the ArkLaTex will be rising, but overall it will still feel much more comfortable across the region compared to what we saw yesterday. The major reason for this is of course the humidity will not being rising all that much. The big reason for that is even with toasty temperatures we still should see a gentle northerly flow that will keep dew points manageable through the rest of the week and weekend. Temperatures though will be heating up with highs likely in the mid 90s by the weekend and potentially moving back into the upper 90s by early next week.
So if you like hot and dry weather without the insane mugginess, you will love the next week! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
