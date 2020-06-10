Beautiful and much more comfortable Wednesday

As we go through the rest of the week and weekend temperatures here in the ArkLaTex will be rising, but overall it will still feel much more comfortable across the region compared to what we saw yesterday. The major reason for this is of course the humidity will not being rising all that much. The big reason for that is even with toasty temperatures we still should see a gentle northerly flow that will keep dew points manageable through the rest of the week and weekend. Temperatures though will be heating up with highs likely in the mid 90s by the weekend and potentially moving back into the upper 90s by early next week.