Athens woman accused of ramming woman with car, killing unborn baby

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens woman is jailed following the death of an unborn child.
Keiuna Roshell Paul, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault. Athens police arrested her on the charges on Wednesday. She is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on a collective bond of $120,000.
According to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams, the arrest comes following an investigation into a Feb. 16 incident when Paul intentionally hit a woman in a restaurant parking lot on Jackson Street. Williams said the victim’s unborn baby died after that incident.
Williams said the case was presented to a grand jury and they indicted her on the charges.
