SPD: Man hits car with cane; driver shoots him in leg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
It happened just after 9 a.m. at a convenience store at the corner of Linwood Avene and Earl Street.
Police say a woman and a man drove up to the store and the victim hit their vehicle with his cane.
This startled the driver, which they then pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.
The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.