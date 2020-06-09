Silver Alert issued for missing Panola County woman

Mrs. Smith is reported to have advanced stages of dementia, and has walked away from her residence on previous occasions, but was always located a short time later. An immediate search of the area by family members did not reveal the discovery of Mrs. Smith, so they notified the Sheriff’s Office of the situation. Upon officer’s arrival, a search of the immediate area was conduct, but Mrs. Smith was not located. A Texas DPS helicopter out of Garland, Texas responded to assist in the search, and a K-9 team from TDCJ also responded and is currently conducting a K-9 search of the area.