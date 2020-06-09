Silver Alert discontinued for missing Carthage man

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Joe Roy McMillan, the 79-year-old man from Carthage is still missing but the Silver Alert has been discontinued, according to a family member.
McMillan was last seen Thursday at 1:30 p.m. He is likely driving a blue single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra with Texas tag DMK2975.
McMillian is a diabetic and showing early signs of dementia, according to Sheriff Kevin Lake. His truck was possibly seen in the Nacogdoches area later Thursday.
Anyone with knowledge of McMillan’s whereabouts is urged to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
