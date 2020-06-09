Scorching Tuesday followed by cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After many of us in the eastern half of the ArkLaTex saw rain from the leftovers of Cristobal yesterday we are tracking a dry and very hot Tuesday across all of the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures approaching the 110 degree mark. After a cold front rolls through this evening we will see still toasty, but not nearly as humid weather as what we will see today. For the rest of the week we will be tracking dry weather along with temperatures that will be slowly rising along with the humidity.