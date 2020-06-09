Scorching Tuesday followed by cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After many of us in the eastern half of the ArkLaTex saw rain from the leftovers of Cristobal yesterday we are tracking a dry and very hot Tuesday across all of the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures approaching the 110 degree mark. After a cold front rolls through this evening we will see still toasty, but not nearly as humid weather as what we will see today. For the rest of the week we will be tracking dry weather along with temperatures that will be slowly rising along with the humidity.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab some sunglasses as well as a cold bottle of water because boy is today going to be a scorcher. Temperatures in the 70s this morning will give way to highs in the upper 90s during the afternoon hours. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like the temperature is actually between 105 and 110 degrees. The good news we are tracking a cold front this evening that will dramatically drop the humidity. Thunderstorms associated with the cold could bring gusty winds to the region during the evening hours tonight.
Now as we go through the rest of the week and through the weekend we really aren’t tracking a lot in terms of active weather across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures over the course of the rest of the week will slowly rise from around 90 Wednesday to back in the mid to upper 90s by Sunday and into next week. After potential thunderstorms this evening there is a decent chance we could stay dry for the rest of the week and this weekend.
So get ready incredibly hot temperatures this afternoon followed by just normal hot temperatures the rest of the week. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
