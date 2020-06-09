Rig plunges off I-49 overpass, onto highway below; motorists pull truck driver from burning wreckage

NEAR DERRY, La. (KSLA) — Motorists pulled a semi-conscious truck driver out of the burning wreckage after his rig went airborne off an overpass and landed on a state highway below Interstate 49.
The 28-year-old Rapides Parish man was burned over 50% of his body and suffered other serious injuries in the accident about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Natchitoches Parish community of Derry, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Three motorists — Dan Cook, of Alexandria; Registered Nurse Brandon Melancon, of Church Point; and Steve Pierce, of Cloutierville — and others saw the fiery crash and are being credited with helping the injured driver.
“We applaud the motorists who stopped to assist and aid their fellow man this morning. Each of them stated they couldn’t watch him burn to death,” says a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
The Forest Hill resident was driving a 2019 Freightliner boom truck north on I-49 when the rig ran off the right-hand side of the road, struck a metal guardrail and a concrete rail and went airborne, according to Louisiana State Police.
The Volt Power rig landed on Louisiana Highway 119, creating a sizable crater in the pavement, then traveled through more metal guardrails before coming to a rest on its right side and catching fire.
Residents of the area reported that the crash shook their homes and that smoke could be seen for miles from the fire, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The injured driver was treated at the scene then flown to Shreveport for further treatment at the Ochsner LSU Health burn center.
The driver was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred, authorities report.
LA 119 was closed while crews cleared the wreckage. The highway was reopened to traffic at 2:19 p.m., according to LaDOTD.
