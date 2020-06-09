Relief to the scorching heat arrives this evening

(KSLA) - The heat has been on another level lately, but a cold front will arrive this evening bringing some relief. The temperatures will cool, but the humidity will be much lower!
This evening will have a cold front come in from the north. This will eventually cool the temperatures. It will still be rather warm this evening, especially before sunset. If you are heading out for any evening plans, you will need to be prepared for more heat.
Tonight, the cold front will start to produce a few showers and storms. There will not be a lot of rain early on. Closer to midnight, the rain will become more widespread on the east side of the ArkLaTex. So, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas will have a better chance for rain while East Texas should not see much shower activity. All the rain will be gone by sunrise Wednesday.
Once all the rain clears and the sun comes up, you’ll get the sense that it will be a beautiful day! There will not be any more rain for the day and the sun will be out shining with limited clouds. It’s the temperatures that will make the difference though. It will only warm up to the mid to upper 80s with much much less humidity! So, it will feel fantastic outside Wednesday!
Thursday and Friday will also be beautiful! There will be more sunshine with a few small, harmless clouds passing by at times. I do not expect any rain at all. Temperatures will warm up a little bit each day. It will warm back up to the lower 90s, but the humidity will still be rather low. It will be a really nice couple of days.
This weekend will also be very nice. It will be warmer though. It should warm up to the mid 90s again. So even with somewhat low humidity, it will be tolerable. The humidity will be on its way back up, so overall it will not be as comfortable as Wednesday or Thursday. There will still not be any rain, so any outdoor plans will not have to be moved indoors.
Have a great week!
