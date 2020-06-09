Red Herring Escape Rooms reopens during phase two

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several businesses across the nation reopened this weekend in phase two of the reopening process. One of those businesses include Red Herring Escape Room in Shreveport.
Sean Edwards, owner with Red Herring Escape Rooms, says this reopen couldn’t have happened at a better time.
“March, April and May are some our busies months and we lost those completely, the summer is still really good for us so hopefully people will come back and come and play and have a good time”
Edwards says their staying on top of all the CDC guidelines for safety to ensure both customers and staff are safe.
“We have extended the times in between the rooms to have a more through cleaning and we know people are itching to do something fun”, says Sean Edwards.
Red Herring has four different themed escape rooms including Peril in the Amazon, This One Time, in the 90′s, A Trip to the Asylum and Museum of the Strange.
Sean Edwards says the goal is to give customers a chance to escape stress.
“Fun and exciting, you get to engage with the props, you’re not just watching on a screen, you get to be in the story”
