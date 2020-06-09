Caddo School Board to vote on closing 3 schools Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The future of three Caddo Parish schools will be decided at a special meeting Tuesday, June 9.
Arthur Circle Elementary, Mooretown Professional Development Elementary and Jack P. Timmons Elementary are all in danger of closing their doors to help offset an estimated $12 million budget shortfall due to coronavirus related cuts in funding.
If approved:
- Mooretown Elementary students would attend Oak Park Elementary starting this fall.
- Jack P. Timmons Elementary students — who often are on some of the longest bus routes in the School District — would attend Blanchard Elementary, Donnie Bickham Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle and Turner Elementary/Middle. Those schools are closer to students’ homes.
- Broadmoor STEM Academy, a campus for prekindergarten students through eighth-graders, would open this fall at Broadmoor Middle. It would "...provide increased student experiences in 21st-century technology demands and knowledge in the STEM/cyber fields.
Teachers from these schools would not lose their job according to Dr. Goree. Instead, they would have the opportunity to follow their students or apply for vacant positions in the district.
The school board began hosting budget work sessions for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, with those discussions showing the district was outperforming its current budget prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, the district had to address technology and foodservice needs while also seeing a decline in sales tax revenue as businesses closed or reduced operations as part of the state’s stay-at-home- orders.
This resulted in an estimated $12 million budget deficit for the upcoming budget year which will begin July 1.
The school district says they are also continuing to see a decrease in student enrollment. According to the district, they’ve lost 4,500 students since 2010, and have closed 17 schools since 2000.
They attribute the loss in students to seeing young families leave coupled with an aging population.
School board members are evaluating additional options to increase revenue and cut costs including rolling forward tax rates and using reserve funds.
The district says these options come as leadership has decreased expenses including a thorough review of all positions and ways to recognize savings without them hurting the classroom.
The board will vote on this decision in a special session meeting that will take place on zoom June 9th.
The public will be able to speak during the meeting or they can submit comments in advance to mwood@caddoschools.org to be read into the minutes of the meeting.
