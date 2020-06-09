Caddo Coroner: McGlothen’s death natural; possibly preventable

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the cause of Tommie McGlothen, Jr.'s death as natural — but says that it possibly could have been prevented.
According to a news release, Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma determined that McGlothen died from excited delirium.
According to the American Medical Association, excited delirium is "the sudden death of individuals 'who are combative and in a highly agitated state' and who have exhibited "agitation, excitability, paranoia, aggression and apparent immunity to pain, often associated with stimulant use and certain psychiatric disorders."
Thoma based his conclusion on an autopsy and toxicology results, McGlothen’s medical history and a review of police and witness statements and videos.
“Although Mr. McGlothen’s death has been ruled from natural causes, excited delirium, it is my opinion that this is still a potentially preventable death,” Dr. Thoma said in a news release. “When confronted with Mr. McGlothen, it should have been obvious that he needed medical care. He was left in the back of the patrol vehicle for 48 minutes before he was found unresponsive and not breathing. He was predominantly unsupervised during this entire period. After a violent confrontation with psychotic behavior, and being tased several times, a more thorough evaluation by either the fire department or preferably an emergency department would have been indicated. It is my opinion that if Mr. McGlothen had survived, he would have been transported to a medical facility for treatment rather than jail. Why there was a delay in achieving this is at issue.”
Shreveport police officers used tasers, nightsticks in an effort to control McGlothen, who was agitated and combative. Authorities say that he had fought with a homeowner in the 3700 block of Eileen Lane on April 5.
According to the news release, Police arrived after McGlothen blocked a driveway, followed the homeowner inside his house while mumbling incoherently and exhibiting signs of paranoia and emotional disturbance before the altercation.
After he was taken into police custody, he was placed in the back of a police cruiser and was later found non-responsive. Police attempted to revive him by performing CPR. However, this and an effort at a Shreveport hospital to revive him were unsuccessful.
He was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.
"Although autopsy showed that Mr. McGlothen suffered multiple blunt force injuries from both his confrontation with police and the citizens earlier in the day and that evening, no injuries were life-threatening or could be considered serious," Dr. Thoma said. "Mr. McGlothen had underlying heart disease and clearly was suffering from excited delirium. The combination of these factors caused his death.”
Thoma added that excited delirium is usually survivable with appropriate medical care and early treatment increases chances of survival.
Triggering factors of excited delirium syndrome “include sudden and intense activation of the sympathetic nervous system, with hyperthermia, and/or acidosis, which could trigger life-threatening arrhythmias in susceptible individuals," according to the AMA.
