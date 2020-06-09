Attorney for McGlothen family issues statement; will address media June 10

Tommie McGlothen, Jr. (Source: Family members)
By Danielle Scruggs | June 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 3:56 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The attorney for the family of Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died following an incident with Shreveport police officers, has issued a statement.

"This family has known all along that they weren’t being given the full story by the Shreveport Police Dept. as it relates to the death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr. In fact, they weren’t provided even the most basic information regarding his death, including his autopsy.

While their desperate attempts to get information about how he died have gone unanswered thus far, we see in today's release of the coroner's report and the video that just surfaced, that there is much more to this story.

The Cochran Firm will be conducting our own independent investigation into this matter and we will formally request that other outside agencies investigate as well.

We will leave no stone unturned in our quest for justice for this family." -James Carter of The Cochran Firm

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins addressed McGlothen’s case in the June 9 city council meeting.

Carter and the family will address the media Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m. in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse located at 501 Texas Street.

They will demand transparency from the Shreveport Police Department.

