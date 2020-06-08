Tropical Depression Cristobal makes its impact today

(KSLA) - Tropical depression Cristobal made landfall yesterday, and will now make its impact to the ArkLaTex today. There will be some heavy rain and gusty winds at times. The good news is there should not be any severe weather involved.
Cristobal has weakened to a tropical depression with winds at 35 mph. There will not be much more weakening for today, as winds are expected to remain about the same. The storm is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph. So by this afternoon, it will be close to the ArkLaTex.
There will be some heavy rainfall today for parts of the ArkLaTex. Most of the rain will be east of I-49. East Texas will not see as much rain, and will therefore, have hotter temperatures. Northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas will see more of the rain from Cristobal this afternoon and evening.
Rainfall amounts will not be too high since the heaviest amounts will go to the east of the ArkLaTex. Locally, we could see 1-2 inches for portions of the viewing area. Watch out for some flash flooding since heavy rain will be possible in northwest Louisiana and southwest Arklansas.
Some good news is that the winds will not be too strong today. There will be some breezy conditions at times, but nothing that will blow you off your feet. Winds will get up to around 15-20 mph then gusting up to 25-30 mph.
