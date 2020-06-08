Tropical Depression Cristobal makes its impact today

Tropical Depression Cristobal makes its impact today
Local high amounts will be possible is some heavy downpours (Source: Source:KSLA.com)
By Grant Roberts | June 8, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 4:42 AM

(KSLA) - Tropical depression Cristobal made landfall yesterday, and will now make its impact to the ArkLaTex today. There will be some heavy rain and gusty winds at times. The good news is there should not be any severe weather involved.

Cristobal is now a tropical depression
Cristobal is now a tropical depression (Source: Source:KSLA.com)

Cristobal has weakened to a tropical depression with winds at 35 mph. There will not be much more weakening for today, as winds are expected to remain about the same. The storm is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph. So by this afternoon, it will be close to the ArkLaTex.

Cristobal is moving to the east of the ArkLaTex
Cristobal is moving to the east of the ArkLaTex (Source: Source:KSLA.com)

There will be some heavy rainfall today for parts of the ArkLaTex. Most of the rain will be east of I-49. East Texas will not see as much rain, and will therefore, have hotter temperatures. Northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas will see more of the rain from Cristobal this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain will be likely for eastern ArkLaTex
Heavy rain will be likely for eastern ArkLaTex (Source: Source:KSLA.com)
Heavy rain likely for the northern ArkLaTex this evening
Heavy rain likely for the northern ArkLaTex this evening (Source: Source:KSLA.com)

Rainfall amounts will not be too high since the heaviest amounts will go to the east of the ArkLaTex. Locally, we could see 1-2 inches for portions of the viewing area. Watch out for some flash flooding since heavy rain will be possible in northwest Louisiana and southwest Arklansas.

Local high amounts of rain will be possible this afternoon and evening
Local high amounts of rain will be possible this afternoon and evening (Source: Source:KSLA.com)

Some good news is that the winds will not be too strong today. There will be some breezy conditions at times, but nothing that will blow you off your feet. Winds will get up to around 15-20 mph then gusting up to 25-30 mph.

Some breezy conditions expected this afternoon
Some breezy conditions expected this afternoon (Source: Source:KSLA.com)

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Cristobal and keep you updated on any changes to the track and how that will affect the potential impacts on the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:

Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone

Check the weather page at KSLA.com

Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter

Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.