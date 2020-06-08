Tommie McGlothen’s son wants answers after his Dad died, allegedly while McGlothen was in police custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tommie McGlothen Jr.'s family says things just weren’t adding up. They say what they were told by Shreveport police is not what video shows of an altercation with police and their father.
For two months, they have asked for answers. Finally, new evidence obtained by KSLA Investigates has surfaced; and the family says the cellphone video captured exactly what they suspected.
It’s video that is hard to watch and even harder for Tommie McGlothen III, the son of the man at the center of the video.
The younger McGlothen had an opportunity to view the entire four minutes. With tears in his eyes, he called out every punch, kick and every time his dad was tased.
“He’s locking up. They tasing him, oh somebody came and hit him,” the younger McGlothen screamed.
The family says they have searched for answers since the elder McGlothen died April 5 while allegedly in police custody.
The family says the Police Department told them McGlothen died from a heart episode like a heart attack. However, the family says when they went to view his body, they discovered that he had a broken nose and a broken jaw and that the right side of his face was swollen.
“I just wanted to know what happened,” McGlothen III said.
It appears that the elder McGlothen struggled with police and, after being handcuffed, was hit with a baton on his legs and was tased several times. On the video, you can hear what sound like screams from McGlothen.
It also appears that he was handcuffed when he was kicked or pushed to the ground from a standing position.
The video raises even more questions for the family now that it has been revealed.
While the family seeks answers, KSLA Investigates continues to wait on several of our Freedom of Information Act requests.
McGlothen’s family has hired an attorney to represent them.
And shortly after our investigation ran on KSLA News 12 @ 4, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond told us four officers are now on administrative leave pending the investigation into the case.
