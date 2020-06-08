Shreve Memorial Library branches to reopen possibly this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After delaying the reopening date for seven Shreve Memorial Library branches — library officials hope to welcome visitors back sometime this week.
“Our plans were to open several larger branches next Monday, June 8th, to limited occupancy. Unfortunately, the shipment with our sneeze guard shields for our service desks slated for delivery earlier this week has been delayed until next Wednesday,” said John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library’s executive director, in a Facebook post. “As soon as we receive the shipment next week, we will open for limited occupancy at seven branches immediately after installing the shields.”
According to Samantha Bonnette, the marketing and development manager for Shreve Memorial Library, the earliest that branches could open is Thursday, June 11 — however, that’s if branches would get in the supplies and have them installed.
The branches that are slated to reopen to the public are:
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Until then, curbside pickup service and call-in reference help and readers advisory will continue at branches throughout the parish.
Patrons may continue to reserve items online for pickup at www.shreve-lib.org/catalog. Items can be returned at library branch book drop-offs.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” Tuggle said. “We know that patrons are anxious to enter the libraries, but we want to make sure that we have taken all of the proper precautions to maintain the health, safety and well-being of our staff and patrons before reopening the library doors.”
