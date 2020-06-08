Police search for suspect after man is found shot dead outside Longview home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Longview are looking for whoever is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Morrison Street around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim dead outside his home.
He is being identified as Ernest Berry Neal, 36.
We are still working to learn what led to the shooting.
Late Sunday night, police said the investigation was ongoing. They are asking for the public to turn in any information in relation to the case.
Click here to send an anonymous tip to Gregg County Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.