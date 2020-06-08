The Oaks of Louisiana now letting residents have window visits with family members, friends

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Oaks of Louisiana is letting family members and friends of the senior living community’s residents schedule window visits now that Louisiana has transitioned into Phase II of reopening.
The CDC and Louisiana Department of Health still have certain restrictions in place. For instance, visits are by appointment and face masks must be worn by visitors.
And while no visitors are allowed inside, many families were very happy to see their loved ones through windows Monday.
Douglas “Newt” Nelson was able to see his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in person for the first time since March 15. The 97-year-old is a resident at the Health Center at Live Oak.
Nelson’s family says he is deaf, but they came equipped with white boards to let him know how much they miss him and how much they love him.
“He’s got the best attitude of any 97-year-old that I know of; and he was just laughing and joking like he always does," his daughter Lesa Caldwell said. "It was great to see him and I think he felt the same.”
Nelson’s family is excited to come and see him again as soon as possible, she added.
It was the same scene at Savannah at The Oaks, where Ann Reed Mills and Winnie Mills were able to visit their 96-year-old mother for the first time in months.
“It was great!” Ann Reid Mills said. “We didn’t know how it was going to work. I’m glad it was through a screen and not just the window. She could hear us, we could hear her.”
“And we got to feel her hand through the screen,” Winnie Mills added. “It was great.”
Physically seeing loved ones can boost residents’ moods and helps their overall health, said Randall Meyers, administrator of The Oaks of Louisiana.
“We don’t know when the restrictions are going to be lifted by LDH,” he added.
“We want to do everything we can to promote psycho-social health for our residents. It’s very important," Meyers continued. "We know the body follows the mind. And the happier we can keep our residents through the connectivity with their loved ones and families, the happier and healthier they’re going to be overall.”
