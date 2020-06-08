Impacts from Cristobal cut ArkLaTex in half

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and were able to beat the scorching heat. As we kick off a new week we are of course tracking Cristobal as the storm moves inland. Due to an eastward shift in the track some impacts for the region have been cut dramatically. In particular, the western portion of the ArkLaTex is unlikely to see much in the way of any impacts while further east could see rain throughout the day. Rain and thunderstorm activity should wrap up this and evening and very quickly scorching heat will return Tuesday. We are tracking a brief cool down Wednesday part of the impacts from a cold front that will roll through the region, but by the weekend our temperatures will be back in the mid 90s.
So as you are heading out the door this morning it all depends on where you live in the viewing area that will determine your impacts from Cristobal. Across the western ArkLaTex in eastern Texas don’t expect much in the way of rain and you could even see some sunshine this afternoon. East of I-49 on the other hand expect on and off heavy rain throughout the day with some potential for localized flooding. For those who do see rain expect it to last through the early evening hours. Temperatures will contrast strongly form low 90s for those who stay and and upper 70s to the low 80s who see rainfall.
After Cristobal clears out expect a one day heat wave Tuesday as temperatures will scream up into the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely over 100 degrees across the ArkLaTex. If you do plan on spending time outside Tuesday make sure you drink plenty of water. But we are tracking a cold front that will be moving through the viewing area during the evening hours. Along these cold front we could see some isolated strong thunderstorms with the primary threat being strong winds for the ArkLaTex. Behind the front expect slightly cooler conditions on Wednesday, but the big thing you will notice will be much lower humidity.
As we go through the rest of the week expect temperatures and the mugginess factor to slowly rise across the ArkLaTex. This will likely continue into the weekend as well with temperatures back in the mid-90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 100 degrees. After the potential for some thunderstorms Tuesday evening it is very possible that we could not see rain again for the rest of the week and sunshine will dominate the region.
So get ready for a wild start to the week and then a tranquil second half and weekend. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
