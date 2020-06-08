Impacts from Cristobal cut ArkLaTex in half

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and were able to beat the scorching heat. As we kick off a new week we are of course tracking Cristobal as the storm moves inland. Due to an eastward shift in the track some impacts for the region have been cut dramatically. In particular, the western portion of the ArkLaTex is unlikely to see much in the way of any impacts while further east could see rain throughout the day. Rain and thunderstorm activity should wrap up this and evening and very quickly scorching heat will return Tuesday. We are tracking a brief cool down Wednesday part of the impacts from a cold front that will roll through the region, but by the weekend our temperatures will be back in the mid 90s.