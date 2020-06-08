Gov. Edwards to hold Tropical Depression Cristobal, COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a Unified Command Group meeting on Louisiana’s response to Tropical Depression Cristobal on Monday, June 8.
Afterword, he will discuss the state’s response to the storm, which made landfall Sunday afternoon, and on Louisiana’s ongoing response to COVID-19.
As of Sunday, June 7, there were 48,816 people with coronavirus in Louisiana and 2,825 deaths.
KSLA will stream the 2:30 p.m. briefing online, on Facebook and via the app.
Never miss the local news and weather that matters most to you with the KSLA News 12 App. Powered by the team you trust, our app connects you to what’s happening in your community. Nobody knows the ArkLaTex better than KSLA News 12, and our app alerts you first to breaking news and prepares you best for severe weather.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.