Woman shot in ankle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old female was shot in the ankle earlier today. It happened just before 11:30 a.m in the 4900 block of Haywood Place.
According to police, the victim was outside having an argument when a man walked by and fired at least six shots. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shreveport police are still looking for the suspect. He is said to be wearing orange shorts with no shirt.
If you have any information about the shooter, contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.