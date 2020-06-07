St. Bernard battles levee breach in Delacroix and flooding on Florissant Hwy.

By Tiffany Baptiste | June 7, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 4:01 PM

DELACROIX, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish officials say water has breached the Delacroix ring levee and covered highways in the parish.

In video posted to the parish’s Facebook page, St. Bernard Parish crews are seen working to stop the breach causes by Tropical Storm Cristobal Sunday afternoon.

Levee breach

SBPG crews are flood fighting. Water is breaching the Delacroix ring levee. #cristobal

Flooding was also reported on Florissant High way Sunday morning around 8 a.m. forcing them to close the road to traffic.

Top photo is Florissant Hwy and 8am this morning and the highway right now. Water is getting close to topping the rock dam. #cristobal

The roads in Shell Beach were also overcome by water from Lake Borgne and MRGO.

Waters from MRGO and Lake Borgne are covering the streets in Shell Beach. Stay up to date on everything #cristobal through our social media sites - https://twitter.com/home and Instagram https://instagram.com/stbgov?igshid=110xvet954wzb.

Officials are continuing to monitor flood conditon in the parish as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves inland.

