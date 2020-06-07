Unity March furthers discussion about ending injustice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport faith leaders hosted a unity march Sunday to continue peaceful protests for people who have been lost to police brutality and injustice.
A couple hundred people walked from Old Galilee Baptist Church to Little Union Baptist Church, singing church hymns and expressing their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I think it’s important for my daughter to see and understand that her life does matter,” Shauntella Wiggins said.
When marchers made it to Little Union Baptist, several high-profile figures in the city spoke about the need for change.
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. , Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and several faith leaders talked of the need to continue the conversation on ending racism and improving racial relations with police.
