Gunfire erupts outside convenience store

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A convenience store was damaged but no one was shot when gunfire erupted late Saturday night in Natchitoches, authorities report.
Police officers heard multiple gunshots about 11:56 p.m. in the area of Shop Rite in the Broadmoor Shopping Center, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Several witnesses told the officers that a large group of individuals began shooting in the parking lot of the business in the 200 block of Keyser Avenue.
Now authorities are asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to call police Detective Alisha Robertson at (318) 357-3810 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
Tips also can be provided anonymously through the Police Department’s free TipSubmit app, online by clicking here or by texting to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.
