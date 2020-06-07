Cristobal makes landfall between Grand Isle and mouth of Miss. River

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
JUNE 7, UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical storm force winds lashing the Gulf Coast from SE Louisiana eastward to Mississippi and Alabama. Heavy rainfall and storm surge expected from SE Louisiana eastward to the Florida panhandle.
LOCATION: Cristobal made landfall between Grand Isle and the mouth of the Mississippi River
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 50 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 7 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 993 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
Storm Surge Warning
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi
- Lake Borgne
Storm Surge Watch
- East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River
Tropical Storm Warning
- Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this afternoon, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest later this evening and tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast this afternoon, then move inland across southeastern Louisiana this afternoon through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Data from NOAA Doppler weather radars and offshore oil platforms indicate that maximum sustained winds remain 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.