Crashes claim 2 lives in less than 24 hours

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to Louisiana State Police

Crashes claim 2 lives in less than 24 hours
(Source: Pixabay)
By Curtis Heyen | June 7, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 10:46 PM

(KSLA) — Two accidents in less than 24 hours claimed two lives this weekend on North Louisiana highways.

Natchitoches Parish resident Nancy Gallien was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. Sunday on Louisiana Highway 9, Louisiana State Police Troop E reports.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 73-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet passenger car south on LA 9 in Natchitoches Parish when she lost control of the vehicle. Her vehicle left the highway and struck a creek embankment, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.

And it was shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when a 2004 Toyota 4runner struck a piece of heavy machinery.

That wreck occurred in a construction zone on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 near Goodwill Road in Webster Parish, according to State Police.

Thomas Roton, 78, of Minden, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Both drivers were not wearing a seat belt, Hardy said.

The crashes remain under investigation.

State Police Troop E has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths this year. Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths in 2020.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.