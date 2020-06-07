Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in his head

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the estranged boyfriend who was fatally shot in his head in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Charles White Jr., 26, was killed at a residence in the 3200 block of Boss Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office reports.
Shreveport police positively identified him through fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Police investigators believe White forced his way into the residence, attacked the homeowner and threatened to kill her. At one point, authorities say, he grabbed her and threw her on a bed.
“She armed herself with a handgun and shot the male once in what investigators believe was an act of self-defense,” police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.
No charge has been filed.
