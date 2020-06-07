Accused arsonists sought to ‘make a statement’ by burning buildings in Baton Rouge, records say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Terry Dorsey, 21, along with Kenyatta Huggins, 22, and Shamyrin Johnson, 22, are charged in connection with arsons around the Baton Rouge area.
Booking records show all three allegedly admitted to officials that they set the fires as a “statement.”
The fire official who wrote the arrest report wrote that the trio’s actions were intended to be part of “on-going civil unrest across the nation against law enforcement.”
The fires attributed to the group in arrest records include a blaze at Tai Industries in the area of Siegen Lane Sunday, May 31, and a June 1 fire at an Autozone Auto Parts store on Airline Highway.
The records do not say why those businesses were targeted.
Officials said security cameras at both locations captured a vehicle near the scene. Dorsey was later seen in that vehicle.
At the Airline Highway scene, the camera captured four individuals walk toward the building. One of those individuals carried a gas can officials said.
All three face simple arson and criminal conspiracy charges.
