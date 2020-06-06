Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to make landfall Sunday evening along Louisiana coast

Latest 10am update shows slight strengthening of Tropical Storm Cristobal with wind speeds at 50mph. As it continues moving north this weekend, the storm is expected to become stronger and impact the Louisiana coast sometime Sunday evening.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Cristobal may strengthen and have sustained winds at 60mph by Sunday morning. Landfall along the southeastern Louisiana Gulf Coast is expected by Sunday evening. Tropical Storm watches and warnings are in place from LA coast through the Florida Panhandle.
As it moves inland, Cristobal will gradually weaken although it still may maintain Tropical Storm Strength near the eastern corner of the ArkLaTex. The center of the storm looks to keep to our east, which would keep the worst of the impacts to our east as well.
Impacts may start on the ArkLaTex as early as Monday morning. I-20 and southward may travel to work in heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The evening commute may also stay wet for some as well as Cristobal moves north. The worst of it such as flooding and isolated tornadoes should stay out of the ArkLaTex with this latest track.
With Cristobal’s latest track staying more eastward track, rainfall amounts are looking fairly low for much of the western ArkLaTex. Eastern areas may pick up 1-2 inches of rain with 3inches or more along the very eastern sides in our area.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Cristobal and keep you updated on any changes to the track and how that will affect the potential impacts on the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.