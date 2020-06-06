“Justice for Tommie” rally

Shreveport protest (Source: ksla)
By KSLA Digital Team | June 6, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 12:27 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The organization We the People will be having a peaceful protest and march in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, June 6.

The organizers plan to honor Tommie McGlothen and Wavey Austin, who allegedly died in police custody. They also plan to honor George Floyd and others.

The peaceful protest will start at Government Plaza at noon where they plan to have speakers talk for about an hour.

The march will begin at 1:15 p.m. and end at the Shreveport Police Department. The organizers plan for the event to end around 3:30 p.m.

