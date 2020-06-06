Bossier parks reopen

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - All playgrounds and fields in Bossier Parish are now open.
They reopened on Friday, June 5, as Louisiana began Phase 2 of reopening.
According to the Governor’s order for Phase 2, outdoor playgrounds are one of many types of establishments allowed to reopen at 50 percent occupancy. Children visiting the parks will need to be with an adult.
Bossier Parish Police Jury Parks and Recreation Director Warren Saucier said that restrooms would be open at all parks and fields with necessary precautions to ensure public health and safety.
This reopening means that fields at all locations are now open for softball and baseball team practices.
