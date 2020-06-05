18-year-old faces additional murder charge in Plain Dealing homicide

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An 18-year-old is looking at another murder charge after the death of a woman on May 23.
Steven Zane Dyer, 18, of Springhill was charged on Friday afternoon with a second count of first-degree murder in the death of Terry Stewart, 53 of Plain Dealing.
Stewart was injured during a shooting on April 12. Dyer was charged with the murder of Marviel Stewart, 27, Terry Stewart's son. Marviel died at the scene.
Terry Stewart eventually died of her injuries at Cornerstone Hospital, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
