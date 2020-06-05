Arkansas performed 3,846 tests for COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 3.1%.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Arkansas performed 3,846 tests for COVID-19 in one day, with a positivity rate of 3.1%.
Hutchinson said the goal is to stay below the national average of 10% positivity rate, and for the last 20 days, Arkansas has been below the 10% mark.
Since the beginning of June, ADH has been tracking the first 190 cases of positive COVID tests.
