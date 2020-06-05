Arkansas performed 3,846 tests for COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 3.1%.

Gov: “Take it seriously everyday and don’t let down on your discipline and awareness of this virus and the damage it can do. Otherwise, let’s go live our lives.”

For the last 20 days Arkansas has had a positivity rate below 10%. (Source: ADH)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

Hutchinson said the goal is to stay below the national average of 10% positivity rate.

Since the beginning of June, ADH has been tracking the first 190 cases of positive COVID tests.

