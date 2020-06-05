Tracking Cristobal as it remerges in Gulf today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We continue to track Tropical Depression Cristobal very closely as the storm is expected to turn north later today and remerge into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is still expected either late Sunday or early Monday morning along the coast of Louisiana. The exact point along the coast where this happens will play a huge role in how much rain we see along with any potential for severe weather we may have from this storm. On either side of Cristobal we continue to track significant heat and and humidity for the ArkLaTex.