Tracking Cristobal as it remerges in Gulf today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We continue to track Tropical Depression Cristobal very closely as the storm is expected to turn north later today and remerge into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is still expected either late Sunday or early Monday morning along the coast of Louisiana. The exact point along the coast where this happens will play a huge role in how much rain we see along with any potential for severe weather we may have from this storm. On either side of Cristobal we continue to track significant heat and and humidity for the ArkLaTex.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you are dressing lightly as it will be another scorcher of a day across the ArkLaTex. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures to be right around the 100 degree. A localized shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, but most will stay dry. We could though see more thunderstorm activity during the evening hours.
Your weekend forecast will also entail a whole lot more heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. Expect more mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday with it actually feeling more like 100-105 degrees during the afternoon hours. On Sunday Cristobal will be approaching the Louisiana coast and we could see a few thunderstorms, but most of the impacts will not be felt until Monday.
The ultimate track of Cristobal will be so crucial for the region as the further east the system goes the less any possible impacts will be for the region. Right now the greatest area of concern is across the eastern ArkLaTex where the heaviest rain is likely to fall Monday along with some possible severe weather. The heavy rain could linger all day long Monday before moving out early Tuesday morning. Behind Cristobal expect possibly the hottest day of 2020 so far Tuesday with high temperatures near the 100 degree mark.
So get ready for more scorching heat on the way as we track the final destination of Cristobal for early Monday! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.