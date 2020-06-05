Mayor Perkins to hold COVID-19 news conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a COVID-19 related news conference on Friday, June 5. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on the first floor of Government Plaza.
As of Thursday, June 4, there were 41,562 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,772 deaths.
Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on the potential impact of Tropical Depression Cristobal and Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.
KSLA will stream the event online, via the app and on our Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.