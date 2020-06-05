Mayor Perkins to hold COVID-19 news conference

Mayor Perkins to hold COVID-19 news conference
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Danielle Scruggs | June 5, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:06 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a COVID-19 related news conference on Friday, June 5. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on the first floor of Government Plaza.

As of Thursday, June 4, there were 41,562 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,772 deaths.

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on the potential impact of Tropical Depression Cristobal and Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

KSLA will stream the event online, via the app and on our Facebook page.

Related

INTERACTIVE MAPS: COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.